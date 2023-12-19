Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Sells $680,800.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Scott Herren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

