Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

