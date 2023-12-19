Comparing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -257.20% -33.76% -28.77% Marchex -24.78% -26.43% -20.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 1.36 -$270.43 million ($2.45) -0.53 Marchex $52.17 million 1.19 -$8.24 million ($0.29) -4.93

Volatility and Risk

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Well has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Well and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 2 0 2.29 Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $3.71, suggesting a potential upside of 182.99%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Marchex.

Summary

Marchex beats American Well on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

