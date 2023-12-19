Comparing WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WiSA Technologies has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 0.66 -$16.15 million N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor $337.66 million 0.83 -$8.04 million ($0.64) -11.33

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -614.50% -629.23% -204.55% Magnachip Semiconductor -11.49% -9.29% -7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for WiSA Technologies and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,700.00%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 235.63%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies



WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Magnachip Semiconductor



Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, and motor drive; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Cheongju, South Korea.

