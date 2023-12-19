Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

