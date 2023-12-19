Contrasting Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) & Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) and Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Materials and Buzzi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 Buzzi 0 3 1 0 2.25

Eagle Materials presently has a consensus price target of $197.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Buzzi.

Dividends

Profitability

Eagle Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Buzzi pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Eagle Materials pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Buzzi pays out -25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Eagle Materials and Buzzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 22.17% 40.45% 17.46% Buzzi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Buzzi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Materials and Buzzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $2.15 billion 3.30 $461.54 million $13.65 14.89 Buzzi N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -236.63

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Buzzi. Buzzi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats Buzzi on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It also manufactures and sells recycled paperboard to gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; and mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A. was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. and changed its name to Buzzi S.p.A. in May 2023. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy. Buzzi S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Fimedi – S.P.A.

