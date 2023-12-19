Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf $15.03 million 29.01 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 90.61%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03%

Summary

TeraWulf beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

