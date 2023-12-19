Contrasting VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.0% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of VIPR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIPR and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIPR N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions 4.13% 4.11% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIPR 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VIPR and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 58.52%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIPR and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIPR N/A N/A N/A ($3.49) N/A Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.42 $1.70 million $0.49 16.17

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than VIPR. VIPR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats VIPR on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIPR

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc. and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

