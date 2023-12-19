Cora Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $154.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

