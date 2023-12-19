CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Financial Review

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87% Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.02 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.13 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.21%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

