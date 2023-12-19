Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.71 per share.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $681.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.