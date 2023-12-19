Critical Analysis: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Workspace Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $61.61 million 5.08 $3.85 million $0.13 110.92 Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Workspace Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

59.1% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and Workspace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Workspace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Workspace Group.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Workspace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.33% 1.37% 0.75% Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Workspace Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential. We have a unique combination of a highly effective and scalable operating platform, a portfolio of distinctive properties, and an ownership model that allows us to offer true flexibility. We provide customers with blank canvas space to create a home for their business, alongside leases that give them the freedom to easily scale up and down within our well-connected, extensive portfolio. We are inherently sustainable – we invest across the capital, breathing new life into old buildings and creating hubs of economic activity that help flatten London's working map. We work closely with our local communities to ensure we make a positive and lasting environmental and social impact, creating value over the long term. Workspace was established in 1987, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). Workspace is a registered trademark of Workspace Group PLC, London, UK.

