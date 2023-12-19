Critical Contrast: Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) vs. Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Crown Crafts pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Richelieu Hardware pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Crown Crafts pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richelieu Hardware pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Crafts and Richelieu Hardware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts 5.33% 9.42% 5.71% Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts 0 0 0 0 N/A Richelieu Hardware 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crown Crafts and Richelieu Hardware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Richelieu Hardware has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than Crown Crafts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Crafts and Richelieu Hardware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts $75.05 million 0.67 $5.65 million $0.43 11.56 Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 13.31

Crown Crafts has higher revenue and earnings than Richelieu Hardware. Crown Crafts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richelieu Hardware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Crown Crafts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Crown Crafts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown Crafts beats Richelieu Hardware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products primarily to mass merchants, large chain stores, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs and internet-based retailers through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives. Crown Crafts, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools. It also manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; and various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

