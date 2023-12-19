Critical Survey: Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) vs. National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) and Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Alior Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 14.28% 17.97% 0.82% Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $17.32 billion 1.45 $2.47 billion $6.94 10.69 Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Alior Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and Alior Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Alior Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services comprise credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment comprises investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions. The Financial Markets segment offers corporate banking, advisory, and capital markets services; and project financing, debt, and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance products; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and investment solutions, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and monetization. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; investment loans; mortgage; and insurance services. It also offers bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, internet banking, and treasury related products and services. In addition, the company provides commercial bonds, pension, and investments fund services, as well as operates trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

