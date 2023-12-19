Critical Survey: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tgs Asa and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A $2.59 4.98 Expro Group $1.28 billion 1.41 -$20.15 million $0.01 1,627.63

Tgs Asa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Tgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A Expro Group 0.14% 0.77% 0.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tgs Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tgs Asa and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tgs Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Expro Group has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.29%. Given Expro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Tgs Asa.

Summary

Expro Group beats Tgs Asa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include depth and time imaging; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing. The company was formerly known as TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and changed its name to TGS ASA in June 2021. TGS ASA was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

