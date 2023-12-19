Critical Survey: Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) vs. La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jones Lang LaSalle and La Rosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 4 0 2.50 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus target price of $182.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than La Rosa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

96.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and La Rosa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $20.86 billion 0.42 $654.50 million $4.71 38.83 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.74 N/A N/A N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 1.11% 5.90% 2.32% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats La Rosa on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

