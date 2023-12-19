Critical Survey: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Zura Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $245.11 million 8.13 -$204.62 million ($3.60) -9.60 Zura Bio N/A N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A

Zura Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twist Bioscience and Zura Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential downside of 18.50%. Zura Bio has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 244.40%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -83.48% -30.14% -24.57% Zura Bio N/A -74.71% -38.33%

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zura Bio beats Twist Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.