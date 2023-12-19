CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $275.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $262.00 and last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 14344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.08.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,329.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
