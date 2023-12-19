Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Down 5.0% in November

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,762,103 shares in the company, valued at $46,805,481.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $464,000. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.