Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $167.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

