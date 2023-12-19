Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRI. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.41.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $167.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

