David Sangster Sells 10,616 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 141,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

