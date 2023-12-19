DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

