Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Chris Davies Acquires 3,824 Shares

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Chris Davies bought 3,824 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($44.85) per share, for a total transaction of £135,599.04 ($171,492.40).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 3,522 ($44.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,094.79. The company has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,870.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Diploma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,584 ($45.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,263.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.26) to GBX 3,800 ($48.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.60).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

