Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.13. Approximately 5,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.89.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Work From Home ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Work From Home ETF

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

