DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) were down 5.2% on Monday. The stock traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $76.60. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

DocMorris Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57.

About DocMorris

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

