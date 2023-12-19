DoorDash Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 92,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 433% compared to the average volume of 17,457 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares in the company, valued at $36,380,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,380,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 94.8% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 29.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $103.98.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

