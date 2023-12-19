East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Financial Comparison

East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) and Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for East Buy and Skillsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Buy 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillsoft 0 0 3 0 3.00

Skillsoft has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 188.75%. Given Skillsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than East Buy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Buy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skillsoft $555.12 million 0.23 -$724.96 million ($19.45) -0.81

This table compares East Buy and Skillsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

East Buy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillsoft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Skillsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares East Buy and Skillsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Buy N/A N/A N/A Skillsoft -28.32% -25.26% -7.98%

Summary

Skillsoft beats East Buy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Buy

East Buy Holding Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the provision of online education services in China. The company operates through Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, College Education, and Institutional Customers segments. The Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment operates an online livestreaming e-commerce platform under its private label, East Buy, which sells agricultural and other products to individual customers. The College Education segment offers online education services for the preparation of postgraduate entrance exams, TOEFL, and IELTS, as well as English learning courses to college and above students, and working professionals. The Institutional Customers segment provides online education services comprising digital library construction services to institutional customers, including colleges and universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. It also offers software and technology, education advisory, and human resources and related services, as well as invests in equity fund. The company was formerly known as Koolearn Technology Holding Limited and changed its name to East Buy Holding Limited in February 2023. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. East Buy Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

