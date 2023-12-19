Ebix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 26,660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 182% compared to the average volume of 9,446 put options.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 176,703 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Stock Down 67.5 %

EBIX stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.37. Ebix has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $32.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

