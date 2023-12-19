Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.