Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CEO Oleg Movchan Sells 100,000 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,698.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Movchan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00.

Enfusion Stock Up 0.5 %

Enfusion stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

