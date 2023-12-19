Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) versus Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 36.67% 13.32% 11.20% Portage Biotech N/A -117.92% -90.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

64.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Portage Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.62 $35.35 million $0.60 8.50 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($6.90) -0.18

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Epsilon Energy and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Portage Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 585.48%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

