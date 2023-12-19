EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$98.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$98.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQB

EQB Stock Down 1.3 %

EQB Increases Dividend

TSE:EQB opened at C$85.64 on Friday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$53.86 and a 52 week high of C$87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.