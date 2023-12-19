Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Shares Up 0.5%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.37. 313,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 594,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.41.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.16. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of C$382.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.2848861 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

