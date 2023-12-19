Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Salesforce, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $263.94 on Monday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $265.59. The company has a market cap of $255.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 255,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 97,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.