ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.10. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Free Report) by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (AGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of local currency bonds issued by Asia-Pacific national governments. AGOV was launched on Jul 21, 2021 and is managed by GaveKal Capital.

