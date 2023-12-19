Etsy, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

ETSY opened at $84.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

