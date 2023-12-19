F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $167.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F5 by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $179.73 on Friday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.82. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

