FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $466.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.90.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

