Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 34,201 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,349.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

