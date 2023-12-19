Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 207.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 346.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $193,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

