Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 211 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $121.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

