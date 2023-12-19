Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

