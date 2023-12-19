Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 309.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -990.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

