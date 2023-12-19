Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,839,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,644,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

