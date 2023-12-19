Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.