Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
Fat Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.
