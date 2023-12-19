FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.45. FedEx has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

