Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 26th (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance’s (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Fidelis Insurance had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Fidelis Insurance’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

FIHL opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $156,892,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $75,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at $49,553,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

