Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.54. 16,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 6,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

