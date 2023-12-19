Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.54. 16,845 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 6,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.